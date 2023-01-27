Sindh govt prepares new strategy to maintain law, order

KARACHI: Sindh government has prepared a new strategy to maintain the law and order situation in the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Pakistan Peoples’ Party-led (PPP) Sindh government has prepared a new strategy to maintain law and order situation and decided to deploy Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) across the province.

Meanwhile, a total of Rs28.3 billion has been added to CTD’s budget. Moreover, forensic tools and weapons worth Rs 72.28 million will be purchased for CTD. While new vehicles will also be purchased for CTD officers and employees worth Rs 8 million.

The government also decided to construct complexes in Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Nawabshah and instructed CTD officials to recruit seven new prosecutors.

