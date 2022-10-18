‘Sindh govt ready to hold LG polls on October 23’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said Tuesday that the provincial government was ready to hold local government (LG) polls on October 23, ARY News reported.

After Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced to postpone Karachi LG polls, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon claimed that the provincial government was ready to hold LG election any time.

In a statement, the minister said that the provincial government had written a letter to the ECP for holding LG polls in two phases due to shortage of concerned officers following rain emergency.

He added that the election commission rejected the proposal. “The election commission is a respectable institution for us. Sindh government is ready to hold LG polls on October 23.”

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) postponed the local government (LG) elections in Karachi scheduled for October 23 after receiving multiple requests from the Sindh government.

This was the third time ECP has postponed the second phase of LG polls in Sindh.

The decision was taken following a third request by the Sindh government seeking postponement for three months of the LG polls in seven districts of Karachi, citing shortage of personnel.

“The decision was taken in the best interest of public to ensure their safety & security. The elections required static deployment of law enforcement personnel which was refused by Interior. All 5000 polling stations declared sensitive,” said the election body in a statement.

The press release stated that ECP had no other option than to postpone the LG elections in 7 districts of Karachi.

Moreover, the ECP has decided to hold another meeting after 15 days to finalise date for local govt elections.

