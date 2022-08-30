Sindh govt removes administrators of 23 districts

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Tuesday removed administrators in 23 districts except for Karachi, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the provincial government has removed administrators of 23 districts while deputy commissioners were given the additional charge of administrators.

The deputy commissioners of 23 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, Dadu, Mirpur Khas, Umarkot, Tharparkar, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar, Naushehro Feroz, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Larkana, Qambar-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur and Jacobabad, have been appointed as administrators of their respective districts.

The notification said that administrator Murtaza Wahab will continue to serve as the Karachi Administrator.

Earlier, the Sindh government declared 23 districts of the province calamity-hit due to the devastation caused by extraordinary monsoon rains followed by devastating floods.

With three more fatalities in the past 24 hours, the overall death toll from floods unleashed by torrential rains surged to 405 in the province since mid-June, according to the statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Shikarpur reported the most number of fatalities where at least 66 people lost their lives to flood-related incidents.

Out of the total number of deaths, 154 were men, 69 women and 160 children, revealed the statistics.

In addition to this, 1055 people suffered injuries in the flood-related incidents, the PDMA added.

