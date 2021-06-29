Sindh govt rolls out Rs750m scheme to control stray dog population

KARACHI: The Sindh Local Government Department has approved a Rs750 million scheme for population control and vaccination of stray dogs in the province.

According to a document available with ARY News, the funds will be spent on vaccination and tagging of stray dogs. The department has engaged a private hospital for the purpose.

The document said there are 1.8 million dogs in Sindh, 35 per cent of whom are female, 25pc male and 40pc young ones.

80 veterinary doctors will also be recruited under the scheme. The vaccine to be administered to dogs will be effective for a three-year period. Modern techniques will be employed for sterilization of stray dogs.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) had directed the provincial authorities to furnish an action plan for controlling the population of stray dogs in Sindh.

Headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, a bench of the high court was hearing a petition seeking to control stray dogs’ population and ensure availability of free anti-rabies vaccines at public hospitals.

The Sindh government’s lawyer stated before the bench that a task force set up to implement the government’s stray dog control programme has started is its work. Justice Mazhar reprimanded him for failing to present the action plan.