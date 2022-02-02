Sindh govt served notice over Bundal, Buddo islands’ ownership

KARACHI: Sindh government has been served a legal notice for handing over ownership of Bundal and Buddo islands to the provincial forest department, ARY NEWS reported.

The legal notice has been sent to the provincial government via the chief secretary from Port Qasim Authority in which the latter shared that both the Islands fall under their ownership.

“The Sindh government is changing the status of both the islands,” the notice read while asking the provincial government to refrain from committing such acts.

On January 22, Sindh Forest Department has declared Bundal and Buddo islands as the property of the province.

A summary has been sent to Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for onward approval from the provincial cabinet and issuance of notification to the effect.

The Bundal and Buddo islands in Karachi have a territory of 3,000 acres and 8,000 acres respectively, according to the summary.

“The area of the two islands was declared as protective forest under an act of law in 1958.”

“Both islands are property of the Sindh forest department,” the summary read. “The Ministry of Port and Shipping or the federal government have no lawful claim on these islands.”

According to a summary, the federal government had promulgated an ordinance for the construction of a new city on these islands. It had also announced to use these islands for commercial purposes.

The environmental activists had protested against this announcement and the civil society knocked the door of the court. “The court has also declared these islands as protective forest,” according to the summary.

