Sindh govt sets condition for PM’s energy conservation plan

KARACHI: Sindh government on Saturday set a condition for implementing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s ‘energy conservation plan’, ARY News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government decided to close the markets at 8:30 pm under the energy conservation plan.

The Sindh government gave its stance that the federal government should also ask Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) governments to implement the plan, otherwise, it will not implement the same measures in the province.

Yesterday, Commissioner Karachi directed all the Deputy Commissioners (DC) to implement the energy programme in their respective areas, while instructing all the DCs to make a report on the implementation of the programme.

Last month, Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif announced that the federal cabinet has approved the energy conservation plan.

According to the approved energy conservation plan, all markets and shopping malls will be closed by 8:30 pm and wedding halls at 10:00 pm across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in a cabinet meeting that met in Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair, Khawaja Asif said that the energy conservation plan would help Pakistan to save 8,000 to 9,000 megawatts of electricity and Rs62 billion in a year.

“Markets in other parts of the world are shut down by 6 pm but they remain open beyond midnight in Pakistan,” said Khawaja Asif.

