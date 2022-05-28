Sindh govt stops public transporters from increasing fares

KARACHI: The Sindh government has stopped the transporters from increasing the fares which was sought after the massive hike in petrol and diesel prices, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon asked the transporters not to hike the fares till the next decision by the provincial authorities. A session was held between the representative associations of public transporters.

Sources told ARY News that Sharjeel Memon assured the transporters of resolving their issues. He said that the government is aware of the hike in petroleum products’ prices but it is unwilling to shift the financial burden to the citizens.

He vowed that the transport issues will be discussed in the upcoming Sindh cabinet session.

During the session, the transport association discussed permit letters for new routes, vehicle fitness and modern transport facilities for Karachiites with the Sindh minister.

Memon ordered the transport secretary that permit letters of those transporters will be cancelled who do not run vehicles after the issuance of route permits. He also directed to envisage a policy to revise the extension of route permits annually instead of three years.

The minister said that the Sindh government set a target of procuring air-conditioned buses every year for Karachi.

Comments