Sindh govt suggests minimum support price for wheat at Rs3000

KARACHI: Sindh government has recommended the federal government to set minimum support price for wheat at Rs3000 per 40 kilograms, suggesting highest prices than any other province, ARY NEWS reported.

While sharing details of a briefing on setting minimum support price for wheat attended by federal and provincial secretaries, Adviser to CM Sindh Manzoor Hussain Wassan said that the province has recommended minimum support price at Rs3000 per kilogram.

“Sindh government has always recommended highest support price than other provinces,” Wassan said, adding that Punjab and Balochistan recommended the support price at Rs2800 and KP government at Rs2600.

On August 06, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) decided to buy wheat from Russia if they agree to the price of $390 per tonne.

The ECC session led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail decided to import wheat from Russia if they agree upon a price of $399.50 per tonne.

Ministry of National Food Security and Research submitted a summary on the supply of milling wheat from Russia on government-to-government (G2G) basis.

The PM had formed a committee led by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Tariq Fatemi to negotiate with the Russian Embassy over the import of wheat.

The Russian delegation, in their meeting with the Minister for Commerce, offered a reduced price of $405 per tonne which was later dropped to $400 per tonne.

The Ministry of National Food Security & Research on the recommendations of the Ministry of Commerce proposed a price of $399.50 per tonne for the supply of 120,000 tonnes +/- 5 percent MOLSO of milling wheat through G2G arrangements for the consideration of the ECC of the Cabinet.

Comments