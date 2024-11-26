Sindh Govt summons details of assets from public servants

KARACHI: Sindh government has summoned details of assets from government servants, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“All Grade-17 to 22 officers will be bound to submit the details of their annual assets to the government annually,” according to a circular to government departments.

The officials should submit details of their assets by their concerned departments to government within next 60 days, circular read.

The government has summoned the details under rule 13 of the Sindh Civil Servants Rules 2008. “The officials have to inform about the cash and the value of their businesses and properties,” according to the circular.

The Government of Sindh will preserve the government officers’ data with it.

“Those government servants will be subjected to departmental action, who will fail to provide details of their assets,”, according to the memo.