Sindh govt takes key decision about People’s Bus Service fares

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to not increase fares of the People’s Bus Service for six months to facilitate the commuters, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sindh Information, Transport and Mass Transit Minister Sharjeel Memon announced that the provincial cabinet approved the proposal to not increase the fares of the People’s Bus Service for the next six months.

Memon said that the government will pay the subsidy for the passengers.

Good News : Sindh Cabinet approved today the proposal submitted by the transport department regarding not to increase fare of Peoples Bus Service for next 6 months. Government of Sindh will pay the subsidy for the passengers.

In June, Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon launched a smartphone app enabling intending passengers of the Peoples Bus Service to live track the movement of buses.

Addressing the ceremony, Memon said the new app is available for users of both iPhone and Android smartphones, and enables them to find out the bus fares, timings and other vital information about the Peoples Bus Service.

The app will also enable the provincial government to monitor the bus service in real time, he added. Sharjeel Memon said that the app also provide other vital information about the intra-city commuter service in Karachi and other cities.

Speaking regarding other ongoing transport projects in the metropolis, he said: “The government is actively preparing to launch e-taxis and is making rapid progress on the Red Line Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project, which will be Pakistan’s first BRT system operating on biogas, said Sharjeel.

He added that the Yellow Line BRT and Red Line BRT projects are estimated to be worth approximately Rs200 billion.

The Sindh government wants to end the travel troubles of the people, plans will also be started to connect the rural areas of Karachi, Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur and Mirpurkhas with the urban areas through People’s Bus Service, Sharjeel Inam Memon said.