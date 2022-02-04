Sindh govt terms appointments in public universities against rules

KARACHI: Sindh government has written a letter to the public universities in provinces, pointing out anomalies in their appointment process following a boycott of classes from Karachi University, ARY NEWS reported.

The Sindh universities and boards department in its letter said that it has observed violations of rules over the appointment process in the varsities. It said that the method of appointment was not followed, neglecting the merit-based candidates.

It further highlighted that the universities lack a proper mechanism for promotions.

The universities and boards department directed all heads of the varsities to frame their draft service rules in two weeks and be placed for final approval from the competent authority so that future appointments could be made through the devised process.

The letter has come in the backdrop of the Karachi University Teachers’ Association’s ongoing boycott of classes against the behaviour of secretary Universities and Boards Department.

the Karachi University Teachers Society (KUTS) has announced a boycott of classes for two more days after Secretary Mureed Rahimo had postponed the session of the Selection Board without seeking prior permission.

Speaking at a press conference President of the Teachers’ Union Shah Ali Al-Qadr said that the teachers of KU believe the secretary board attacked the varsity’s sovereignty by deliberately suspending the selection board that was to be convened on Monday.

KUTS has also demanded from the Sindh government to appoint a regular vice-chancellor to the varsity. It is pertinent to mention here that the KU had been deprived of a permanent vice chancellor for the last three years.

