Sindh govt to begin wheat procurement process from March 20

KARACHI: Sindh Food Minister, Jam Khan Shoro, announced on Sunday that the provincial government was gearing up to kickstart the wheat procurement process across the province from March 20.

A total of 353 wheat procurement centers are slated to be established, ensuring accessibility for farmers across various regions.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Jam Khan Shoro emphasised the comprehensive measures undertaken by the Sindh food department to facilitate the purchase of wheat.

The government had set the procurement price aiming to provide fair compensation to farmers for their produce.

Wheat procurement centers will be strategically positioned in key cities including Hyderabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirrpurkhas, among others, ensuring convenient access for farmers from different parts of the province.