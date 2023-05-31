Sindh govt to compensate owners of cars torched on May 9

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to compensate the owners of the vehicles torched in the May 9 riots in Karachi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

On May 9, motorcycles and a car had been torched by rioters on Karachi’s Sharea Faisal during protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Sindh government’s spokesperson Murtaza Wahab announced that new motorcycles will be given to the affected owners. He added that PTI miscreants damaged public and private properties on May 9.

He added that the affected motorcycle owners should share the details of their vehicles with the police.

READ: Sindh govt to introduce separate force in transport department

Earlier in the month, the Sindh government had approved the construction of houses to resettle the affected people of three Nullahs in Karachi’s Malir Development Authority (MDA) area.

The approval was granted in the Sindh cabinet meeting held in Karachi with Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in the chair.

It was informed during the meeting that 6500 houses will be constructed for affectees which will cost an amount of Rs9.42bn.

Addressing the cabinet meeting, CM Murad Ali Shah said the PPP-led Sindh government was determined to rehabilitate flood and encroachments removal affectees. He said that special steps are being taken for poverty alleviation.