Sindh govt to conduct random drug tests of students

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon said on Monday that random drug tests of some students would be conducted in different Karachi schools to arrest drug peddlers.

“Random tests of some students will be conducted and their names will be kept confidential. If a student tests positive for drugs, then their parents would be contacted and the student will be asked who provided them the drug.”

However, he clarified that no legal action would be taken if a drug test of a student returns positive.

Last month, the Sindh government announced preparations for a comprehensive crackdown against the scourge of drugs across the province.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon chaired high-level meeting in Karachi to spearhead move aimed at curbing the scourge of drugs.

During the meeting, the provincial minister stressed the need to tackle the drug epidemic head-on. He outlined plans to form teams comprising efficient officers dedicated to executing the crackdown effectively.

“A massive crackdown targeting drugs and its traffickers would be launched imminently,” Memon said, emphasizing that the young generation must be liberated from the clutches of drug dealers.

He also announced that officers demonstrating exceptional performance would be duly recognised and rewarded with awards and honours as a testament to their dedication and commitment to the cause.