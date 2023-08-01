Sindh govt to increase salaries of local govt representatives

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government has decided to amend Local Government Act, 2013 in a bid to increase salaries of local government representatives, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The provincial government decided to increase salaries and privileges of local government representatives – Mayors and Deputy Mayors and Union Council (UC) chairmen and vice chairmen – by amending Local Government Act 2013 and Rules Book 2017.

Sources told ARY News that it has been proposed to increase the salaries of Mayors and Deputy Mayors by 100 percent. The amendment bill will be tabled in the Sindh Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

Sindh LG Secretary Najam Shah will present the amendment bill before the cabinet tomorrow.

Earlier in July, Sindh cabinet approved key amendments to the Local Government Act for empowering the LG institutions, mayors and UC chairmen.

The Sindh cabinet approved the LG Act amendments to hand over powers to the mayors and UC chairmen to head the development authorities in their respective divisions and districts across the province.

Following the LG Act amendments, the Karachi mayor will be ex officio of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA), Lyari Development Authority (LDA) and Malir Development Authority (MDA).

The Hyderabad mayor will be the chairman of the Hyderabad Development Authority (HDA).

The chief executive of the regional solid waste management will be appointed among three shortlisted officers with the consultation of the concerned mayor.

The Karachi mayor will also be ex officio of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) and one of the three shortlisted officers will be appointed as the chief executive of the water board with the consultation of the mayor.