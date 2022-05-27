Sindh govt to launch crackdown against illegal buildings in Karachi

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Friday decided to launch a crackdown against illegal structures, encroachments and water theft in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput. The meeting was also attended by Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah and concerned officials.

The meeting was briefed on encroachments, and illegal and dangerous structures. During the meeting, the officials stated that almost 5000 acres of land in Malir Development Authority (MDA) was illegally occupied.

The MDA told the meeting that an advertisement was also placed in the newspaper before the action. Officials from Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) briefed the meeting that 545 buildings in Karachi are dangerous, while 6,000 illegal buildings exist.

The SBCA officials further stated that the authorities have sealed almost 21 illegal buildings. During the meeting, the officials were directed to evacuate the ‘most dangerous’ buildings before the monsoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Nasir Hussain Shah said that alternative accommodation will be provided to the people living in dangerous structures. In the first phase, operation will be carried out in MDA, while the operation will start from May 31 in West District.

