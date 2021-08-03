Sindh govt to pay medical bills, allowances of Liaquat Ali Khan’s ailing son

KARACHI: After a letter to Chief Minister of Sindh Murad Ali Shah by the wife of Liaquat Ali Khan’s son yesterday, the province’s spokesperson has announced the government will bear all the expenses for the treatment of Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan, ARY News reported Tuesday.

For the ailing son of first prime minister of Pakistan, who also earned the label of Shaheed-e-Millat’s, Sindh government has promised compensations for all the medical bills and also additionally a monthly allowance of Rs200,000, starting the month of August.

Murtaza Wahab said the orders have been issued by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said the Sindh government would not leave alone the family of the first prime minister of the country.

Health of Justice Faez Isa returns to normal: hospital sources

It may be noted in that in her letter, Dure said her husband Akbar Liaquat Ali Khan has been suffering the health issues for the past three years and urged the government to not leave him alone in the time of need, recalling that his parents gave their wealth and lives for the country.