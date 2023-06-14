Sindh govt to press center for funds for flood victims’ rehabilitation

The provincial government on Wednesday decided to sought funds from federal government in a budget 2023 for flood victims’ rehabilitation, ARY news reported.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto chaired a virtual meeting, attended by Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani, and Shazia Marri and discussed regarding the budget for the year 2023.

During the virtual meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto, participants expressed their concerns regarding the budget for 2023. The issues related to the rehabilitation of the affected individuals due to the floods will be presented before the federal government for consideration and decision-making.

The meeting concluded with a resolve to prioritize the matters concerning the restoration of the flood affected victims.