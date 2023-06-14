31.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
- Advertisement -

Sindh govt to press center for funds for flood victims’ rehabilitation

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The provincial government on Wednesday decided to sought funds from federal government in a budget 2023 for flood victims’ rehabilitation, ARY news reported.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto chaired a virtual meeting, attended by Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, Hina Rabbani, and Shazia Marri and discussed regarding the budget for the year 2023.

During the virtual meeting chaired by Bilawal Bhutto, participants expressed their concerns regarding the budget for 2023. The issues related to the rehabilitation of the affected individuals due to the floods will be presented before the federal government for consideration and decision-making.

READ: Budget 2023-24: Rs80bn allocated for new schemes under PM’s initiatives

The meeting concluded with a resolve to prioritize the matters concerning the restoration of the flood affected victims.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.