Sindh govt to produce biogas to curb energy crisis

Sindh Government has decided to initiate a project to produce electricity from biogas waste to curb the energy crisis in the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has decided to establish a biogas power plant to counter the soaring energy crisis in the country. Biogas is produced using waste from dead plants and animal waste.

Energy Minister Sindh Imtiaz Sheikh said that the biogas pilot project would be established in Jamshoro which will be capable of producing 20KW of energy. Smaller plants would be established if the pilot succeeds, he added.

He added that the energy produced from the biogas would be provided to the local population first.

Earlier in June 2021, Sindh Energy Minister Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh had announced to shift of 200 more government buildings to solar energy after reviewing the progress of solarisation work in Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh and World Bank (WB) Country Director Najy Benhassine paid a visit to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) for reviewing the ongoing solarisation work at the hospital. JPMC Executive Director Dr Seemi Jamali received the Sindh minister and WB country head at the hospital.

