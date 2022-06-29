Sindh govt to restore 76 non-operational BHUs

Sindh government has decided to restore 76 non-operational basic health units (BHU) in the province by handing them over to the People’s Private Health Initiative (PPHI), ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has decided to restore 76 non-operational BHUs across different districts of Sindh. The BHUs have been handed over to PPHI for restoration.

The Sindh government and PPHI have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the restoration of the 76 BHUs. A total of 34 BHUs from Karachi’s district Malir and 23 from Jamshoro will be restored under the agreement.

Moreover, 19 other BHUs will be restored in multiple districts of Sindh.

Earlier on June 28, the Sindh government announced to bear all expenses of MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment. Naveed had suffered a brain haemorrhage today morning.

According to details, the Sindh government has written a letter to the hospital Kunwar Naveed is admitted, and informed them that all medical expenses of the MPA will be borne by the provincial government.

Also Read: Sindh govt to bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment expenses

“You are requested to please provide treatment to the above said respected MPA at Government expenses, and submit bill/vouchers for the process of the payment,” the letter said.

Comments