Sindh govt to use attendance app for govt teachers

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah took an important step to make the monitoring system more effective in Sindh regarding teacher attendance, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sardar Ali Shah directed to make the attendance monitoring system more effective for the government teachers appointed at Sindh’s public schools, adding that attendance should be monitored through a mobile app.

On the instruction of the Education Minister, the pilot project of a monitoring system has been started in seven districts. “With this monitoring application It will be possible to accurately monitor the attendance of teachers,” said Sardar Ali Shah.

He further added that “In the first phase, the project will be started in Hyderabad, Matiari, Jamshoro, Dadu, Umarkot, and Kashmore.

A few days ago, the Sindh government started preparations to disburse salaries to newly recruited teachers and sought complete records from district education officers across the province.

The Accountant General of Sindh wrote a letter to the Sindh education department and sought records of the teachers from all district officers. The provincial authorities decided to disburse salaries to the newly recruited teachers.

The accountant general instructed the concerned officers to submit the documents of the new teachers including their joining reports. In 2021, 53,000 persons had appeared in the teacher’s recruitment tests and the joining process was completed in 2022.

