Sindh govt transfers assistant commissioner in violation of ECP orders

KARACHI: In violation of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) orders ahead of cantonment board elections, the Sindh government has transferred the assistant commissioner of Korangi Imtiaz Mangi, ARY News reported on Friday.

The Korangi’s assistant commissioner revenue has been transferred by the Sindh government in violation of the ECP directives.

Sources told ARY News that Imtiaz Mangi was tasked to conduct cantonment board elections in Korangi on August 22, however, he was removed from the position following the orders of influential personalities.

The election commission had given magisterial powers to the assistant commissioner but he was transferred by the Sindh authorities.

Muhammad Shoaib Aslam, an assistant commissioner revenue deputed at Commissioner Office, has been appointed at the position of Imtiaz Mangi.

It was learnt that transfers and postings were banned following the announcement of the election schedule as per regulations.

In another development today, the Sindh government has started searching for officers to replace them with the 60 officers who are going to attend mid-career course training starting from August 23.

The officers who are going to attend the mid-career course training include deputy commissioners, deputy secretaries, additional deputy commissioners, deputy directors, assistant directors, municipal commissioners, senior program officers and others.

As per regulations, the officers will have to leave their charge. The officers belong to Karachi, Hyderabad, Badin, Tando Allahyar, Sukkur, Ghotki, Khairpur, Thatta and Matiari.

The officers are currently performing duties in different provincial departments including board of revenue, health, home, anti-corruption, finance, women development, local government, food authority, public service commission, works and services, board of investment and agriculture.