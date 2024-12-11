Sindh govt unveils Pakistan’s first Senior Citizen Card

KARACHI: The Sindh government has issued Pakistan’s first Senior Citizen Card for the welfare of the elderly population of the province, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

While inaugurating the scheme, the minister for social welfare, Mir Tariq Ali Khan Talpur said that the Senior Citizen Card will provide beneficiaries with medical facilities, ease of travel, and other basic amenities.

He said that the Sindh Social Welfare Department, in collaboration with the National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA), launched the program to support senior citizens, and the scheme will benefit 3.7 million population aged 60 years and above.

The minister added that the “Sindh Senior Citizen Card” reflects the Singh government’s commitment to the well-being of our elderly population.

“Senior citizens are the backbone of our history and culture. It is our moral duty to make sure that they live with dignity and peace, our government is committed to fulfilling the needs of senior citizens”, he said.

During the event, Ehtesham Shahid, Director General NADRA Sindh, said that the Sindh Senior Citizen Card will serve as an identification tool for senior citizens, providing them with access to essential services, including healthcare and travel benefits.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori had announced free a healthcare facility for low-income people.

The Sindh Governor in a statement said that the free healthcare facilities will be for those having income from Rs35,000 to Rs40,000.

Health insurance up to five hundred thousand rupees will be free through a health card. The cardholders will be able to get treatment in the best hospitals.