Sindh Govt urges K-Electric to reduce loadshedding: Nasir Shah

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the Sindh government is standing by the people over the loadshedding issue.

He was addressing an All-Parties moot over the loadshedding conducted by K-Electric.

The leaders of several political parties attended and addressed the moot on power loadshedding in the city organized by the Muhajir Qaumi Movement.

He said the Sindh government will support the decisions made by the forum. “The government itself use to protest with the K-Electric”, he said.

He said parliamentary representatives have held several meetings with the officials of the power utility over the matter.

“The government of Sindh has retained arrears of K-Electric and urged the power utility to reduce power loadshedding hours,” provincial energy minister said.

“K-Electric has been told to avoid loadshedding from 10:00 in night to 6:00 in morning and during the peak hours”, Nasir Shah said.

Minister said that some people could not pay electricity bills owing to price hike. “Shutting down whole feeder or PMT is not solution of the problem,” he stressed.

Provincial minister said that the government working on solar parks project to supply electricity to K-Electric, HESCO and SEPCO.

“We are also working on schemes to provide free electricity to the people consuming up to 100 units,” he added.