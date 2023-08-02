Sindh govt vows to provide relief amid challenging circumstances

KARACHI: The Provincial Information Minister of Sindh – Sharjeel Inam Memon – on Wednesday stated that the Sindh government is committed to providing relief to the public, despite the challenging situation, ARY News reported.

Sindh Information Minister – Sharjeel Memon – highlighted the efforts made by the provincial government in facilitating medical facilities to citizens, including sending medical units to every household and locality. He further acknowledged the ongoing inflation surge, which continues to impact the nation.

Sharjeel Memon expressed concern over the recent increase in petrol prices, asserted that the Sindh government is consulting options to ease the burden on the public.

Referring to the recent flood situations, the Provincial Minister applauded the relief work carried out by Sindh government during the calamity. He emphasized the government’s determination to provide relief to the people under all circumstances, exemplified by the construction of 2.1 million houses across Sindh, including provisions for women’s property rights.

Sharjeel Memon emphasized the need to empower women, stating that their efforts are not often appreciated and often criticized. He said that critics only aim to gain political mileage.

Regarding the energy crisis, the Minister announced that coal is being extracted from Thar to resolve the power crisis. The Sindh government, under the leadership of the Pakistan Peoples Party, is extracting coal from Thar for cheap electricity production.

He urged all political parties to acknowledge any positive work undertaken for the betterment of the country.

Aminul Haque further stressed the importance of national unity to address the country’s challenges. He appreciated Bilawal Bhutto’s efforts to unite the entire nation and emphasized the significance of portraying a positive image of Pakistan on the global stage.