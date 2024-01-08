Sindh govt’s CLICK project schemes declared ‘substandard’

KARACHI: The Sindh government’s Competitive and Livable City of Karachi (CLICK) project schemes have been declared ‘substandard’, ARY News reported.

The CLICK project is proposed to be financed by the World Bank’s loan under Investment Project Financing(IPF) and the Sindh government.

As per details, the monitoring team of the Planning & Development Department unearthed over Rs 32 billion embezzlement in the development schemes under the World Bank’s CLICK project in Karachi.

The team monitored 157 schemes in the first phase and 100 schemes were declared substandard whereas the report also revealed the use of old paver in the road construction.

Read more: Massive corruption unearthed in sale of expensive KMC land

Moreover, the planning and development department has informed the World Bank about the substandard work in Sindh’s CLICK project.

It is pertinent to mention here that last year massive corruption and irregularities were unearthed in the sale of expensive KMC in Karachi’s Baldia West in which 4-acre land was sold via ‘fake challan’.

The irregularities were unearthed in the sale of KMC land in Orangi’s Gulshan-e-Zia. The four-acre land of a workshop and nursery was sold via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.

Sources told ARY News that the land was used to bury the offal and waste of animals from 2004 to 2016. The land came under the administration of KMC Baldia West section after the enforcement of the Town Municipal system in 2002.

The market value of the said KMC land is more than Rs1 billion which was allegedly sold at extremely low prices via fake challan with the nexus of a project director.