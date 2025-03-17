web analytics
Monday, March 17, 2025
Sindh govt's job portal: Here is how to find latest employment opportunities

Web Desk
By Web Desk
Web Desk
Web Desk
KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially launched a job portal to facilitate the search for employment opportunities in the province’s public and private sectors.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, representatives of the business community, and other notable individuals attended the inauguration ceremony.

According to Sindh government spokesperson, the online platform ‘I work for Sindh’ aims to provide a transparent and merit-based hiring process for both government and private sector jobs.

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday inaugurated an “I Work for Sindh” smartphone application on March 14, 2025. — PPP media cell

Speaking in ARY News programme ‘Ba Khabar Sawera’ Sadia Javed said the Sindh job portal will cater to various job positions, ranging from Grade 1 to 15. The platform will enable individuals to apply for jobs based on merit, with a “first-come, first-served” approach.

Moreover, there will be no application fees, and registration will be free.

 

The Sindh government spokesperson said that the portal is designed to provide equal opportunities for all, including doctors, engineers, and individuals from various departments. The platform will also offer separate options for government and private sector jobs, ensuring that candidates are matched with positions that meet their qualifications.

