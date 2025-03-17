Sindh govt’s job portal: Here is how to find latest employment opportunities

KARACHI: The Sindh government has officially launched a job portal to facilitate the search for employment opportunities in the province’s public and private sectors.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, representatives of the business community, and other notable individuals attended the inauguration ceremony.

According to Sindh government spokesperson, the online platform ‘I work for Sindh’ aims to provide a transparent and merit-based hiring process for both government and private sector jobs.

Speaking in ARY News programme ‘Ba Khabar Sawera’ Sadia Javed said the Sindh job portal will cater to various job positions, ranging from Grade 1 to 15. The platform will enable individuals to apply for jobs based on merit, with a “first-come, first-served” approach.

Read More: Five-year age relaxation approved for govt jobs

Moreover, there will be no application fees, and registration will be free.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ARY News (@arynewstv)

The Sindh government spokesperson said that the portal is designed to provide equal opportunities for all, including doctors, engineers, and individuals from various departments. The platform will also offer separate options for government and private sector jobs, ensuring that candidates are matched with positions that meet their qualifications.