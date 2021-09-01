Sindh govt’s plan to vaccinate beggars in Karachi hits snag

KARACHI: Sindh government’s plan to vaccinate beggars in Karachi against COVID-19 has hit a snag after a shortage of single-dose Cansino vaccine, which was approved for the administration purpose, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the details shared by the health department, there is no Cansino vaccine available with the provincial authority just days after it was approved for the vaccination purpose.

It emerged that the drive to vaccinate beggars through mobile vans began on August 24 and only 211 received COVID jabs in seven districts of the city in a week.

The record shows that district East witnessed the most vaccination with 99 beggars getting vaccinated, followed by 50 in district Malir, 36 in district South, 16 in West, 10 in central and only one beggar in district Korangi.

The health department August 23 decided to vaccinate beggars in the city while estimating their numbers at 70,000 as per the 2017 census.

“As many as 70,000 beggars come to Karachi from different parts of the country and used to live at spaces under the flyovers and bridges,” the department said while directing the DHOs to prepare a strategy in this regard to vaccinate beggars in their areas.

The director for the health department said that mobile vaccination units would be utilized for the purpose.