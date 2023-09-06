Sindh has mineral deposits worth $50 trillion, claims minister

KARACHI: The Caretaker Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Khuda Bakhsh Marri claimed on Wednesday that among other provinces, Sindh has mineral deposits worth $50 trillion, ARY News reported.

Sindh Mines and Mineral Development Minister Khuda Bakhsh Marri made the statement while addressing a MoU signing ceremony between its department and the Daud University of Engineering and Technology (DUET).

He said that Sindh is going take advantage of modern biological machines, data sharing and research for the first time for exploring and extracting the minerals.

“In the past, we failed to make improvements due to mistakes of the departments, universities and concerned officials. The GDP of several countries across the globe is based on their mineral deposits. We are making efforts to modernise the minerals sector by introducing new technology and attracting global investors.”

The caretaker minister claimed that Sindh possessed several minerals including Silica Sand whose net worth is $50 trillion. He criticised that the country is begging for only $1 trillion instead of planning to explore and extract the minerals.

He added that he lodged complaints to concerned departments against illegal mining in different parts of Sindh. Marri announced that a committee would be constituted to launch a digitalized system and monitoring of the mines and minerals department.