Sindh High Court’s six judges take oath as regular judges

KARACHI: Six additional judges of the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Saturday take oath as regular judges of the high court, ARY News reported.

Chief Justice SHC Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi administered oath to the regularized judges. All six of them were appointed as additional judges of the high court in 2023.

The number of permanent judges of the high court has reached to 32. There are still eight vacant seats of judges in the Sindh High Court.

The six judges that take oath today, included Justice Amjad Ali Bohio, Justice Sana Akram Minhas, Justice Jawad Akbar Sarwana, Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro, Justice Abdul Rehman and Justice Arbab Ali Hakro.

The high court’s judges, Bar association representatives and senior lawyers attended the oath taking ceremony.

Family members of the oath-taking judges also attended the ceremony.

