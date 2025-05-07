Sindh home department issues high alert after Indian strikes

KARACHI: In view of the prevailing tensions at the eastern border, the Sindh Home Department has directed police and all law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

Sindh Home Minister Zia Lanjar has instructed that in case of an emergency, all civil defense resources must be activated across the province.

He further ordered the activation of sirens and warning systems to announce any emergency situation and emphasized the identification and functionality of public shelters as part of civil defense measures.

Addressing a press conference, the DG ISPR said Indian troops also launched cowardly attacks across the Line of Control (LoC), deliberately targeting civilian populations and places of worships.

The DG ISPR confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) shot down five Indian fighter jets and one drone in response to the attempted airstrike. The downed aircraft included three Rafale jets, a MiG-29, a Su-30, and an Israeli-made Heron drone.

Providing updates on the situation, he confirmed that Indian strikes on six different locations have so far claimed 26 innocent lives and left 46 others injured.

In a tragic incident, 13 people including two young girls were martyred when a mosque in Ahmedpur East was deliberately targeted. Similarly, in Muridke, another mosque was attacked, leading to the martyrdom of 3 individuals and injury to one, the DG ISPR stated.