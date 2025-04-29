Sindh home minister to hold talks for Babarloi sit-in end

KARACHI: Sindh’s Home Minister Zia Lanjar will reach Sukkur today to hold talks with Babarloi protest leaders for end of the sit-in.

The government has directed the minister to negotiate with protesters to end the protest sit-in at Babarloi Bypass in Khairpur district.

A government’s committee will also hold consultations with lawyers over the issue of corporate farming, sources said.

Babarloi protest sit-in is expected to end today over the government of Sindh’s request and its assurance to protesters.

The Sindh Lawyers’ Action Committee had earlier announced the end of all sit-ins except the one at Babarloi Bypass against the contentious canals project after the CCI decision regarding canals on Indus River.

Chairman Sindh High Court Bar Association and committee member Barrister Sarfaraz Metlo welcomed the decision taken by the Council of Common Interests (CCI), expressing gratitude to all allied organizations for their support.

He said that a follow-up meeting will be held today to decide the future of the Babarloi sit-in.

An 11-member delegation of lawyers is scheduled to hold talks with the Sindh government today.

It is to be noted that lawyers and nationalist parties in Sindh had been protesting across the province against controversial canal project.

Earlier, the Council of Common Interest (CCI) approved halting the contentious canals project on Indus River until consensus among all federating units.