Sindh Home Minister, IGP inspect law and order in katcha area

KANDHKOT: Sindh’s home minister Haris Nawaz and police chief Riffat Mukhtar reached katcha area here to inspect the law-and-order situation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Caretaker minister Haris Nawaz and IG Sindh Police visited Durrani Mahar katcha area.

SSP Rohail Khoso briefed them about the operation against bandits in the area.

“I want elimination of bandits at any cost,” home minister Haris Nawaz stressed. “Launch an operation and maintain law and order in the area immediately,” he said.

“The police has recovered a hostage Sagar Kumar from katcha area”, SSP Kashmore Rohail Khoso said. Sagar Kumar was kidnapped from Kashmore for ransom, a month ago by a gang of bandits from katcha area.

IG Sindh said that the policemen deployed in katcha area will be given an additional allowance.

Provincial home minister urged for elimination of the ‘Sardari system’ in the area adding that the people here are educated.

Preparations for launching a joint operation by the police and rangers in katcha area has been in its final phase.

The Sindh Cabinet session chaired by Chief Minister Maqbool Baqar had recently decided to launch operation in katcha area with police, rangers and assistance from army troops.

Caretaker chief minister had also ordered termination of internet services in katcha area.