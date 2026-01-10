Sindh Home Minister warns PTI: "No permission for road rallies"

KARACHI: Sindh Home Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar stated on Saturday night that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) does not have permission to hold its political gathering on a public road, ARY News reported.

Speaking to ARY News, Minister Lanjar warned that the provincial government would take stern action if any congregation is held on a road.

He urged the party to stick to authorized locations, saying, “Conduct your political gathering where you have been granted permission.”

He added that the Sindh government has been extending support to the PTI until now, but categorically stated, “We will not allow anyone to challenge the writ of the government.”

Earlier, PTI Sindh President Haleem Adil Sheikh announced that the party would hold its congregation on Sunday on the road directly in front of the Mazar-e-Quaid (the Quaid-e-Azam mausoleum).

The PTI leader claimed that although the Sindh government eventually granted permission, they were not left with enough time to make the necessary arrangements at the original venue.

Sheikh said the party waited until 5:00 PM for the government’s approval, but when it was not forthcoming, they decided to change their plans.

Responding to Haleem Adil Sheikh, Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah remarked that holding a congregation on a main road is an inappropriate action that disrupts public life.

He explained that the permission was delayed due to formal procedures, adding that the government is willing to provide any support the PTI may need.

He directed the PTI to hold its congregation within the premises of Bagh-e-Jinnah, noting that the party had originally requested this specific location.

He further clarified that while the federal government has authority over Bagh-e-Jinnah, the provincial government is facilitating the process.

The Minister maintained that there is still plenty of time to organize the political gathering and that the government is ready to assist the PTI.

Nasir Shah even offered logistical help, stating that if the PTI requires chairs or containers, the government is prepared to provide them.