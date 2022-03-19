Sindh House attack: PTI workers released on bail

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers who stormed the Sindh House in Islamabad have been released on bail, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, at least 13 PTI workers were produced before the area magistrate, who granted them bail on personal assurance.

The Islamabad Capital Territory Police had registered an FIR against PTI workers for violating Section 144 imposed in the capital.

It is pertinent to mention here that a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers yesterday entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

After protesting at the main gate, the PTI workers suddenly stormed the building and broke the main to enter the building while raising slogans against the opposition and turncoats.

Islamabad police arrested the PTI workers. Two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who came with the PTI protestors had been arrested by the police. They were released later on assurance of Shahbaz Gill.

In a statement, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the attack over Sindh House by PTI workers is condemnable and he has ordered the Islamabad police to immediately arrest the protestors and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

While talking to ARY News, the Interior Minister said that he has ordered the IG Police Sindh to arrest all the people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA’s, who were involved in the attack.

