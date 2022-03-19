Sindh House attack: SC fixes plea for hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Saturday took notice of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad by ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers and workers, ARY News reported.

A two-judge SC special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial will hear the case today at 1:00 pm on a petition filed by Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

A group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers yesterday entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

After protesting at the main gate, the PTI workers suddenly stormed the building and broke the main to enter the building while raising slogans against the opposition and turncoats.

Two Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who came with the PTI protestors had been arrested by the police. They were released later on assurance of Shahbaz Gill.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on Sindh House by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Islamabad, terming the attack as an attack over ‘Sindh’.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the attack over Sindh House Islamabad by PTI workers is an act of terrorism.

According to a statement released over PPP’s Twitter account, Bilawal added that the attack over Sindh House is equivalent to an attack over Sindh.

