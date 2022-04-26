Sindh House attack: Two PTI MNAs arrested after rejection of bail pleas

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) National Assembly (MNAs) in connection with an attack on Sindh House, ARY News reported.

IHC Justice Tariq Mehmood Jehangiri heard the case and rejected the bail applications of PTI MNAs Attaullah Niazi and Fahim Khan.

As soon as the bails were denied to both the MNAs, police arrested them immediately from court premises.

Earlier, the Supreme Court directed Islamabad police chief to submit a fresh report on the March 18 attack on Sindh House.

A larger bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the case.

Also Read: Two PTI MNAs named in FIR of attack on Sindh House

IG Niazullah Niazi submitted a report on the incident to the bench stating that a PTI worker named Tauseef Khan has been taken into custody again, adding some suspects hail from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

It may be noted here that police had lodged an FIR against 13 PTI workers excluding the MNAs for attacking the Sindh House.

The names of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs were added in the FIR of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad registered by PPP lawmakers.

Comments