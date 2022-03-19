Sindh House: PPP moves court for registration of FIR

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has approached a local court of Islamabad for registration of FIR against the attack on Sindh House by PTI workers on Friday.

As per details, PPP MNA Qadir Mandokhel has filed a plea in the district and sessions court of Islamabad for registration of FIR against PTI workers for attacking Sindh House.

In the petition, Qadir Mandokhel said that he approached the Secretariat police station for registration of the case, but was denied by the officials.

It is stated in the petition that the accused named in the petition committed a very serious crime. It was not only an attack on Sindh House but also an attempt to spread terrorism.

The petition states that the SHO Secretariat has released most of the accused under the pressure of ministerial advisers instead of registering a case. The PPP leader has pleaded with the court to passage orders for FIR into the incident.

Yesterday, a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

The PTI workers stormed the building and broke the main gate to enter the premises while chanting slogans against the opposition and the party’s estranged members staying there.

