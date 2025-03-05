Sindh IG directs to digitalize police record

KARACHI: Sindh IG Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, supervised over a high-level meeting to evaluate the performance of Police Station Record Management System. ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Sindh IG Police emphasised the necessity of maintaining an accurate and digital format of police station records and legal proceedings across the province.

The directives mentioned the importance of registering cases under the Foreign Act for suspects apprehended without identification cards.

To promote transparency and accessibility, it is essential to document the cumulative record of police actions, including incidents and case details online.

Additionally, Sindh IG Police stated that all records, from FIRs to case proceedings, should be fully digitalized. He reiterated that the Crime and Investigations department is responsible for case registration, monitoring, and updates under PSRMS.

A professional and meticulous approach to record-keeping is required at all levels to ensure the reliability and accuracy of the data.

Read more: Sindh to distribute 200,000 solar systems by July 2025: CM

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah highlighted the importance of renewable energy as he distributed solar home systems to residents in Karachi during a ceremony.

This initiative, part of the Sindh Solar Energy Project, is a significant collaboration with the World Bank.

The program aims to alleviate electricity costs for 200,000 low-income households by providing them with solar kits, including essential items like solar panels, fans, bulbs, a battery backup, and a mobile charger.

The chief minister emphasised the target of distributing 400 solar kits weekly per district, with full completion expected by July 2025. Additionally, he mentioned that 656 schools, 24 libraries, and various government buildings across Sindh will transition to solar energy.

The solar initiative aims to reduce the financial burden on underprivileged households while promoting sustainable energy solutions.