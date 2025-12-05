Sindh IG orders crackdown on vehicles without number plates, licences

KARACHI: Sindh police have been ordered to take strict action against vehicles running without number plates or valid driving licences across the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

In October, Karachi traffic police introduced an electronic challan (e-challan) system, under which any traffic violation across the city are being recorded and fined through CCTV cameras.

IG Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon, issued the second directive in 35 days, noting that numerous vehicles are being driven without proper registration or licences.

The order instructs authorities to identify such vehicles and drivers and to take action under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

The directive mandates a rigorous crackdown, including vehicle seizures, registration of cases, and arrests. Daily reports on the enforcement actions are to be submitted via email to the IG Operations Room.

The order has been circulated to all DIGs, SSPs, and other senior police officials across the province. The first such directive had been issued on October 31, 2025.

Earlier, it was reported that vehicles without number plates were roaming freely on Karachi roads, and no action had been taken against them. Netizens have shared videos of such vehicles running on the roads without displaying number plates.

The IG Sindh has taken notice of such stories while e-challans are being conducted under the modern system.