Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Sindh IG releases WhatsApp helpline to facilitate citizens

KARACHI: The Inspector General (IG) of Sindh Police – Riffat Mukhtar Raja – on Wednesday announced a dedicated WhatsApp helpline to facilitate Sindh police employees and citizens, ARY News reported.

According to the details, Sindh Police personnel can now connect with their department using the mobile number 03008753359 via WhatsApp.

Moreover, this initiative extends beyond the police force to encompass the general public.

Citizens are encouraged to use the same WhatsApp number to report issues or seek assistance from Sindh Police.

This move aims to foster a stronger bond between law enforcement and the community, promoting a collaborative effort to maintain law and order.

Sindh Police Spokesman emphasized that the new WhatsApp helpline serves as a convenient and efficient channel for citizens to reach out to the police department.

It offers a straightforward means of reporting problems or seeking help, ultimately contributing to improved safety and security in Karachi and across the Sindh province.

