Sindh IGP says SHOs to get Rs4.5 bln direct budget in FY2024-25

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Tuesday announced that station head officers (SHOs) in Sindh will get a budget of Rs4.5bln in FY2024-25.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon said with the direct provision of budget, the SHOs are being made autonomous.

The Sindh government also desires a dedicated budget for the police force, the Sindh IG said and added previously, a lump sum budget was directed to senior officers for police stations, but the new plan aims to send this budget directly to the police stations.

Memon further said the SHOs will now have the authority to utilize the budget directly, facilitating expenses such as vehicle maintenance and other operational costs.

Running police stations and conducting investigations require funds, and the lack of money often leads to corruption issues. “This solution is expected to bring some improvement.”

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon also announced Rs5 bln package for police welfare. The plan includes providing medical facilities to Sindh Police, which were previously unavailable.

Each Sindh Police employee will now have an annual medical coverage of up to 1 million rupees. This coverage extends to their spouses, children, and parents, who can receive treatment at any hospital, the Sindh’s top cop said.

Sindh IG Ghulam Nabi Memon further said that a long-standing demand for the replacement of over 2,000 vehicles in the Sindh Police, some in use for over a decade, has been approved.

This replacement will be carried out in phases over the next three years, with a priority on allocating new vehicles to police stations where the need is greatest.