Sindh IG vows to strengthen police force

KARACHI: Sindh Inspector General (IG) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday announced to establish a Task Force to streamline security measures in Karachi, ARY News reported.

In a statement, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon said that, over 2,400 martyrs of the police force who sacrificed their lives to establish peace in the metropolis. He added that police force will not hesitate to make sacrifices as it is our responsibility to safeguard the lives and property of the citizens.

While giving reference to the religion, he said that the martyrs are considered as alive and announced that the martyrs allowance is not going to discontinued, and the children of martyrs will be provided with education, medical facilities, and two government jobs.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon further stated that the purpose of forming the Task Force is to streamline security measures.

“We want SHOs, SPs, or DSPs to work in their respective areas. We aim for a comprehensive fight against narcotics.” IG Sindh concluded.