Sindh IGP announces cash reward for IOs

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Police, Ghulam Nabi Memon, has announced a cash reward of Rs 300,000 for the investigating officer (IO) if the criminal is sentenced to death in a narcotics case, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, in an unofficial conversation with the media, said that if the criminal is sentenced to death in the narcotics case, the investigating officer of the case will be given a reward of Rs 300,000.

He said that if the High Court also upholds the death penalty, the investigating officer will be awarded an additional Rs 200,000.

Talking about the crime in the metropolis, IG Sindh said, “If there is a crime, there should be an First Information Report (FIR), those SHOs will be suspended who found refrain from registering FIRs.”

He said that if some criminals are punished, it will yield positive results to others. In addition to recognizing good performance, rewards have also been given to investigating officers, and funds have been recommended for rewarding police officers with good performance.