Sindh imposes ban on swimming, bathing in sea

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday announced a complete ban on bathing, swimming and fishing in the sea over fear of drowning incidents.

According to a notification issued by Sindh Home Department, the provincial government has imposed a ban on bathing, swimming and fishing at Karachi beaches for a period of six days.

The authorities have also asked the fishermen to stay away from deep waters . The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s order.

The commissioner has authorised the deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners of Karachi to take strict action against the violators of the ban in coordination with the concerned senior superintendents of police and get them booked under the section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code.

