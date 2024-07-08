Sindh imposes stamp duty on air tickets; check details

KARACHI: In order to generate additional revenue, the Sindh government on Monday notified an imposition of stamp duty on air tickets, both domestic and international, ARY News reported.

According to the notification, the stamp duty will be levied at Rs50 per ticket for domestic travel and Rs400 per ticket for international travel.

The government has sent notifications to six Pakistani and four foreign airlines, directing them to collect the stamp duty on behalf of the provincial government.

The move is expected to generate significant revenue for the province.

The proposal to impose stamp duty on air tickets was included in the provincial budget 2024-25, with an estimated duty of Rs250 for domestic tickets and Rs1,000 for internationals.

Presenting the budget 2024-25, Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah proposed taxes on air tickets, both domestic and international, properties, and businesses. He said the province faced a lot of challenges over the last five years.

The government has made several amendments to the Stamp Act and GST on Services Act, as per the Bill.

Moreover, the provincial government proposed a three per cent tax on the determined value of lands, shops, and residential flats in the real estate market. “At the rate of two per cent of the valuation table or declared value recorded in the instrument whichever is higher,” said the amendment on the properties to and from the Real Estate Investment Trusts.