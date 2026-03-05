Sindh CM orders tough security measures amid regional tensions

KARACHI: The chief minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has ordered tighter security measures and intelligence-led operations following heightened regional tensions and reported casualties in Karachi linked to recent US and Israeli strikes on Iran.

While chairing the 33rd meeting of the Apex Committee, Syed Murad Ali Shah said authorities must “uphold the writ of the state”, strengthen protection for foreign nationals and carry out targeted operations where necessary.

The high-level meeting, attended by senior civil and military officials including the Karachi corps commander, reviewed the security situation in the wake of the strikes on Iran and the resulting casualties in Karachi.

The Chief Ministetr of Sindh, Murad Ali Shah ordered law enforcement agencies to continue coordinated action against terrorism, organised crime, land mafias and the proliferation of illegal weapons.

The meeting was also briefed on measures to combat street crime and was informed that 278,816 illegal immigrants had been repatriated. The CM Sindh directed law enforcement agencies to continue repatriation of all illegal immigrants and to keep him updated on progress.

The high-level meeting conducted a comprehensive review of progress under the National Action Plan, ongoing operations in the Katcha areas, security arrangements for foreign nationals, especially Chinese workers, and measures against street crime and other illegal activities.

In a significant development, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah approved a Rs.9.49bn socio-economic uplift plan for the riverine (Katcha) regions of Sukkur and Larkana divisions. The initiative includes the creation of a dedicated District Katcha Uplift Cell to oversee improvements in health, education and infrastructure.

The chief minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, has said improved security conditions in the tri-border Katcha belt reflected the success of the government’s surrender policy, but stressed that lasting peace would depend on sustained investment in development and employment opportunities.

The Apex Committee also reviewed efforts under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” framework to combat terrorism and organised crime.

The Chief Minister ordered zero tolerance towards street crime and all illegal spectrum activities, including smuggling, narcotics trade, and power theft, urging law enforcement agencies to intensify coordinated efforts. It was also decided to take action against illegal weapon possession.

Progress on institutional strengthening was also reviewed. The Sindh Forensic Science Laboratory is scheduled to be completed by December 2026, with the Counter Terrorism School being operationalised to boost training and investigative capabilities.