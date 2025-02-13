Sindh to initiate crackdown against heavy vehicles: Sharjeel Memon

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to initiate crackdown against heavy vehicles with immediate inspection, provincial excise minister said on Thursday.

Sharjeel Memon talking to media said that the government has made it mandatory for the heavy traffic to get fitness certificate. “Heavy vehicles coming from other provinces required the fitness certificate from Sindh,” minister said.

Sindh government immediately launching a crackdown with inspection of heavy vehicles, he said. “The owners have been given 30 days to get fitness certificate of their heavy vehicles”.

Excise minister said that the Water Board has issued bar-codes to registered water tankers, any water tanker found not having the bar code will be restrained. “The water tankers fitness will also be checked along with the bar code,” minister said.

Sharjeel Memon said that the fitness certificate will be compulsory for every vehicle, from motorbike to a heavy vehicle. “Any vehicle sans the certificate will not be worthy to run on road”.

Excise minister further said that 80,000 vehicles number plates have been prepared but people didn’t collect. He asked citizens to collect the number plates from the excise department.

He also warned that a vehicle would come out of the showrooms after registration. “The government will cease any vehicle left showrooms without registration”.

“A showroom will be sealed if any vehicle sold without registration”, he cautioned.