web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 13, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Sindh to initiate crackdown against heavy vehicles: Sharjeel Memon

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to initiate crackdown against heavy vehicles with immediate inspection, provincial excise minister said on Thursday.

Sharjeel Memon talking to media said that the government has made it mandatory for the heavy traffic to get fitness certificate. “Heavy vehicles coming from other provinces required the fitness certificate from Sindh,” minister said.

Sindh government immediately launching a crackdown with inspection of heavy vehicles, he said. “The owners have been given 30 days to get fitness certificate of their heavy vehicles”.

Excise minister said that the Water Board has issued bar-codes to registered water tankers, any water tanker found not having the bar code will be restrained. “The water tankers fitness will also be checked along with the bar code,” minister said.

Sharjeel Memon said that the fitness certificate will be compulsory for every vehicle, from motorbike to a heavy vehicle. “Any vehicle sans the certificate will not be worthy to run on road”.

Excise minister further said that 80,000 vehicles number plates have been prepared but people didn’t collect. He asked citizens to collect the number plates from the excise department.

He also warned that a vehicle would come out of the showrooms after registration. “The government will cease any vehicle left showrooms without registration”.

“A showroom will be sealed if any vehicle sold without registration”, he cautioned.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.