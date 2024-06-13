Sindh initiates ‘Floating Solar Power’ for electricity consumers

KARACHI: Aimed to provide relief to electricity consumers, Sindh government initiated a ‘Floating Solar Power’ at Keenjhar Lake situated about 36 kilometers from Thatta city, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The officials from Sindh’s Department of Energy has signed an agreement with Go Energy pvt ltd to initiate the ‘Floating Solar Power’ project – likely to be completed in two years – which will provide 500 Mega Watt of electricity to K-Electric via Sindh Transmission and Dispatch Company (STDC)’s network.

While addressing the signing ceremony, Sindh Energy Minister Nasir Hussain Shah stated that this system will benefit the power consumers in the province.

He urged the federal government to provide a sufficient supply of gas to overcome the shortage in the metropolis.

He said that Sindh is the first province to lay transmission line as other provinces are getting the licenses, our priority is to complete the old schemes.