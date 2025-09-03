Sindh inks MoU with Google for Digital Journalism program

KARACHI: Sindh on Wednesday inked Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with tech-giant Google for Digital Journalism program, ARY News reported.

As per details, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired a ceremony in Karachi to mark the signing of two Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) — one under the Peoples IT Program (PITP) and the other for the Google Digital Journalism Scholarship initiative.

Highlighting the achievements of the PITP, the Chief Minister said that thousands of students have already acquired globally recognized IT skills, while over 4,300 graduates are now actively contributing to economic activities.

He noted with pride that women’s participation and rural representation are key features of the program.

Murad Ali Shah announced that Rs1.4 billion has been allocated for PITP-II, under which 35,000 students will receive advanced training in 12 modern technologies.

The training will be provided by leading institutions including NED University, Mehran University, and Sukkur IBA. Students ranging from matriculation to graduation level will be eligible to apply.

Regarding the Google Digital Journalism initiative, the Chief Minister explained that it is a joint venture of the Sindh government and Tech Valley.

Under the “Digital Journalism 2.0” program, 1,000 scholarships will be awarded to journalists, government spokespersons, and media studies students. Murad Ali Shah termed the initiative a milestone in promoting credible journalism and transparency.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon added that the Google Digital Journalism Program will play a crucial role in curbing fake news and strengthening responsible media practices.